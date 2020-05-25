The Louisiana Division of the Arts (LDOA) is announcing a special round of funding to provide relief to Louisiana’s arts sector from the devastating economic impacts of the current crisis. Using funds from the CARES Act, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) awarded nearly $30 million to states, the District of Columbia, and several territories including Puerto Rico.
Louisiana received approximately $455,700 in CARES Act recovery funding from the NEA and will quickly distribute these funds to Louisiana arts organizations.
To provide economic relief as quickly as possible and focus assistance on independent arts organizations, Lt. Governor Nungesser and the Louisiana Division of the Arts will distribute this funding to 72 non-profit 501(c)3 arts organizations in Louisiana that were awarded a General Operating Support Grant through the Division Arts in the current FY20 funding period.
“We are extremely grateful for this needed and valuable funding to assist our arts sector partners in the state of Louisiana,” Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said. “We realize how important our individual artists and arts organizations are to the cultural economy of our state and this funding will help to provide some relief to our creative sector. Like so many times before, Louisianans will bounce back from this crisis due in part to our incredible resiliency. Our determination in this state is like no other because each of us is Louisiana Strong.”
An additional grant opportunity, in partnership with the NEA and South Arts, will be offered in June to arts organizations who do not apply to the state General Operating Support grant program. Details regarding this grant will be made public in the next few weeks.
Also in response to the crisis, the Division of Art’s annual project grant will be suspended for this next fiscal year and the funds will be redirected to serve as individual artist grants in each of our nine regions.
Details on this grant opportunity will be posted in mid June 2020.
Information and resources for the arts sector during the crisis are available at the Louisiana Division of the Arts Creative Relief webpage. For more information on Louisiana Division of the Art’s grants programs and other services, visit the agency’s website at louisianaarts.org.