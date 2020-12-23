District 48 Rep. Beau Beaullieu (left) and District 96 Rep. Marcus Bryant (right) pour bowls of gumbo for employees at the Iberia Parish Courthouse Monday afternoon. The two state representatives set up a cooking site in the building’s back parking lot and served anyone and everyone who came by.
“We’ve had people from the Assessor’s Office in the annex building, people from the Sheriff’s Office,” Bryant said. “It’s just a way to give back.”
Beaullieu agreed.
“Anyone who walks up can get some gumbo,” he said. “We just had one person ride up on their bike and bring some back to their work.”