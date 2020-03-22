State reports first positive case in St. Mary

St. Mary Parish reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 Saturday afternoon, becoming one of the 35 parishes across the state now listed as having a positive coronavirus test from a resident.
The Louisiana Department of Health also confirmed four more deaths related to COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 20.
The deaths of an 83-year-old Orleans Parish resident, a 50-year-old Orleans resident, a 77-year-old Jefferson Parish resident and a 90-year-old Orleans Parish resident were reported. All, aside from the 83-year-old individual, had underlying medical conditions.
Two other deaths, those of a 77-year-old Orleans Parish resident and a 53-year-old Orleans Parish resident, were reported Saturday morning, bringing the total deaths reported in the last 24 hours to six.
The number of parishes with identified cases of the virus jumped to 35 Saturday, passing the halfway mark of the state’s 64 parishes.
The number of cases identified through the state’s reference lab and commercial labs rose to 763 as of Saturday evening, up from 226 from Friday evening.
The number of tests administered at commercial labs is now being tracked, with 2,008 reported to the state so far. The number of state lab tests increased from 1,084 Friday evening to 1,294 Saturday evening. As more testing sites come online, the number of known infections in the state will likely continue to rise quickly.
In addition to the six deaths reported Saturday, LDH reported four COVID-19 deaths Friday.
The deaths of a 38-year-old Catahoula Parish resident, a 77-year-old Jefferson Parish resident, a 72-year-old Orleans Parish resident and a 49-year-old Orleans Parish resident were reported to all have underlying medical conditions.
The deaths of a 44-year-old Orleans Parish resident with underlying medical conditions and a 91-year-old resident of Lambeth House — the fifth fatality from the New Orleans retirement home — were reported Thursday, although it is not clear when they died
The first two known deaths in Louisiana from COVID-19 occurred last week in New Orleans. Both victims were patients in their 50s with underlying conditions at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans.
Five victims were all residents of Lambeth House, the location of the only known cluster of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana. Those patients were all over 80 years old. One other New Orleans patient has also died.
Two other deaths, one in Jefferson Parish and one in St. James Parish, are also attributed to COVID-19.
Statistics released Saturday show that the largest age group of known COVID-19 cases is still made up of people between 40 and 49 years of age, with 169 cases. The second-largest group is the 50 to 59 age group at 152 cases, followed by the 60 to 69 age group with 135 cases. The 70 and above age group has 130 cases and the 30 to 39 range has climbed to 117 cases.
The breakdown by age also includes 56 cases in the 18 to 29 age group and four cases under 18 years of age.
The identified cases so far are predominantly in female patients, with 58 percent to 42 percent for males.
The breakdown of cases by parish of the patient’s residence is as follows:
• Parish under investigation - 9 cases
• Ascension - 12 cases
• Assumption - 1 case
• Avoyelles - 1 case
• Beauregard - 1 case
• Bienville - 1 case
• Bossier - 5 cases
• Caddo - 15 cases
• Calcasieu - 4 cases
• Catahoula - 1 case, 1 death
• Claiborne - 1 case
• DeSoto - 2 cases
• East Baton Rouge - 18 cases
• Evangeline - 2 case
• Iberia - 2 cases
• Iberville - 2 case
• Jefferson - 166 cases, 3 deaths
• Lafayette - 6 cases
• Lafourche - 11 cases
• Livingston - 2 case
• Orleans - 418 cases, 15 deaths
• Ouachita - 2 cases
• Plaquemines - 4 case
• Rapides - 2 cases
• St. Bernard - 12 cases
• St. Charles - 7 cases
• St. James - 1 case, 1 death
• St. John the Baptist - 9 cases
• St. Landry - 3 cases
• St. Mary - 1 case
• St. Tammany - 22 cases
• Tangipahoa - 3 case
• Terrebonne - 11 cases
• Washington - 2 cases
• Webster - 1 case
• West Baton Rouge - 3 cases