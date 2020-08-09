State police looking to identify biker killed early Friday

Louisiana State Police are seeking assistance in identifying the man killed in an early morning crash Friday in Iberia Parish.
The man is described as a Hispanic male, presumed to be in his early 30s. He was riding a red mountain bike west on La. 14, approximately two miles west of U.S. 90 at the time of the crash.
According to a prepared statement from LSP, the incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, when troopers began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in the area.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as the bicyclist was traveling westbound on a red Raleigh Mountain Trail bicycle in the center of the outside travel lane of La. 14. At the same time, a 2003 Ford Escape was being driven westbound in the same lane.
The bicycle was not equipped with any lights on the front or the rear. As the driver of the Escape approached the bicycle from the rear, she was unable to avoid the bicycle. As a result, the Escape struck the rear of the bicycle, ejecting the bicyclist.
The unidentified bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office. A toxicology sample was obtained from the bicyclist and the results are pending. The driver of the Escape was properly restrained and was uninjured. A breath sample was obtained from the driver of the Escape which indicated no alcohol in her system and no signs of impairment were observed. The crash remains under investigation.
Troop I has investigated 31 fatal crashes resulting in 34 deaths since the beginning of 2020.
Anyone with information is urged to call LSP Troop I at 262-5880.