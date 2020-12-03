The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has requested the Louisiana State Police investigate the death of a woman incarcerated at the Iberia Parish Jail on Nov. 23.
According to court records, Mandi Caliz, 37, was arrested at the Super 8 Motel in the 2700 block of Highway 14 on Nov. 10 on charges of possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles after someone reported seeing her 8-year-old son smoking marijuana. When officers asked to search Caliz’ room, she agreed and later admitted that she knew her son had been smoking marijuana, a small amount of which was discovered in the nightstand next to the son’s bed.
She was booked into the New Iberia City Jail, then transferred to the Iberia Parish Jail. Her son was put in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.
On Nov. 16, Caliz pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with all but 30 days suspended, $657 in fines and costs, and a year probation, including the requirements that she complete a substance abuse evaluation and a parenting class.
She was found dead in her cell at the Iberia Parish Jail on Nov. 23.
According to Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero, he cannot comment on the death due to the ongoing state police investigation.
“As soon as we learned of this, we referred it out for an independent investigation,” Romero said. “We want everything to be done properly and as transparently as it can.”
Romero said autopsy and toxicology information is still pending.