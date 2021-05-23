State Police conclude investigation into Iberia Parish Jail inmate’s death

The State Police have completed their investigation into the death of an inmate at the Iberia Parish Jail and forwarded the findings to the 16th Judicial District Court District Attorney’s Office.
According to 16th JDC District Attorney Bo Duhé, the LSP report on the November death of Mandi Caliz while she was serving a 30-day sentence was delivered to his office last week. From there, the report will be screened and a determination made if there are any crimes that should be prosecuted, whether any charges should be sent to a grand jury or detailed in a bill of information, or if there are no grounds to carry the investigation further.
“Also, we may request further investigation if during the screening process we determine that it is necessary,” Duhé said Friday afternoon.
Caliz, 37, was arrested at the Super 8 Motel in the 2700 block of Highway 14 on Nov. 10 on charges of possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles after someone reported seeing her 8-year-old son smoking marijuana. When officers asked to search Caliz’ room, she agreed and later admitted that she knew her son had been smoking marijuana, a small amount of which was discovered in the nightstand next to the son’s bed.
She was booked into the New Iberia City Jail, then transferred to the Iberia Parish Jail. Her son was put in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.
On Nov. 16, Caliz pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with all but 30 days suspended, $657 in fines and costs, and a year probation, including the requirements that she complete a substance abuse evaluation and a parenting class.
She was found dead in her cell at the Iberia Parish Jail on Nov. 23.
Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero immediately referred the case to LSP for investigation.
According to the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office final autopsy report, Caliz died of “poly drug toxicity with contribution of atherosclerotic heart disease (the build-up of fats, cholesterol, and other substances in and on the artery walls) and being overweight.”