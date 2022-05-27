Data from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirms a trend of increased traffic fatalities nationwide. This trend is also apparent in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
From a recently published press release, NHTSA “projects that an estimated 42,915 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes last year, a 10.5% increase from the 38,824 fatalities in 2020. The projection is the highest number of fatalities since 2005 and the largest annual percentage increase in the Fatality Analysis Reporting System’s history.”
In Louisiana, preliminary numbers are projecting 987 fatalities, which is a 19% increase from 2020 (828). This is the highest percentage change the state has experienced in one year since crash fatality records have been kept.
“The numbers are alarming,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “We saw the numbers increasing in 2021 and tried to remind drivers of the need for safety on our roadways. Many of these fatalities can be prevented by slowing down, putting down the phone, and wearing a seatbelt. The loss of nearly 1,000 people on our roadways is devastating to thousands more who are friends and family members of those who died.”
Early numbers for 2022 show there have been nearly 300 fatalities so far. In 2021, NHTSA cited speeding and a reduction in seat belt usage as two of the many contributing factors to the increased numbers.
The largest contributing factors to statewide crash fatalities in 2021 were:
- 530 roadway departures
- 390 alcohol-involved
- 338 no restraint
- 245 young-driver (15-24) involved
- 227 distracted or inattentive
Some of these involved multiple factors, such as a young driver in an alcohol-related crash. All of the factors listed above are emphasis areas for the state highway safety plan that DOTD is updating.
With the increase in statewide crash fatalities, DOTD is urging motorists to exercise extreme caution if traveling during the Memorial Day weekend.
“Driving safely and free of distractions is important 365 days a year, but increased safety and awareness is particularly important during holidays,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn. D. Wilson. “Current data shows that in 2021, there were 422 crashes in Louisiana with 678 injuries and 7 fatalities during Memorial Day weekend. We at DOTD, as well as our statewide safety partners, beg all motorists to be extra alert this weekend and not drive distracted. Let’s all work together to make sure this holiday weekend has zero fatalities.”
Louisiana State Police superintendent Col. Lamar Davis said troopers will continue to work closely with public safety partners but that the goal of reducing crashes and saving lives can only be accomplished through a partnership with the motoring public.
“In conjunction with increased enforcement and public safety educational campaigns, we need all drivers and occupants to always remain properly restrained, avoid all distractions behind the wheel, and never drive at unsafe speeds or while impaired. Together we can make a difference and save lives,” Davis said.