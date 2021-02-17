Louisiana Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne announced that state offices will remain closed in 36 parishes Thursday, but not in the Teche Area.
According to a press release, state offices will be closed in the following 36 parishes Thursday due to hazardous conditions caused by severe winter weather: Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Landry, Tensas, Union, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll, and Winn.
All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary. Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.