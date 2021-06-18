Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency Thursday evening due to the potential weather threats associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone 3, a tropical system expected to impact the Gulf Coast this weekend.
The broad area of low pressure is expected to become a tropical or subtropical depression by this morning.
“According to the National Weather Service, rainfall will be the biggest threat,” Edwards said in a statement. “In addition to heavy rains, there is also a threat of coastal flooding, tropical storm force winds and isolated tornadoes.”
The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories on the storm. This system is expected to make landfall between Intracoastal City and Morgan City tonight as a weak tropical storm.
Rain totals and winds will be dependent on where rain bands form. In the bands, rain totals of three inches and wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are possible. Outside of the storm’s bands no rain is expected, but wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range are forecast even if there is no rain. According to the 6 p.m. update Thursday, south central Louisiana should anticipate one to two inches of rainfall, with most of the rainfall expected east of New Orleans into Mississippi.
Tides will run one to two feet above normal along the northern Gulf Coast through the weekend.
The Daily Iberian will continue posting updates on its website at iberianet.com throughout the storm’s passage.
The state has a website at GetAGamePlan.org to help citizens finalize emergency plans. GOHSEP also encourages everyone to avoid flooded roadways, reminding residents not to remove or drive around barricades.
For route information and road closure information, drivers can visit www.511la.org.