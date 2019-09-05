Concern from staff, former employees and the general public led to a history making move as the first load of archival data spanning decades of news coverage by The Daily Iberian made its way to Baton Rouge on Wednesday.
Decades of photo negatives, bound annual volumes and microfiche reels of The Daily Iberian, Jeanerette Enterprise and other publications, as the name changed through the decades, starting in 1896, will become a permanent part of the State Library of Louisiana. The information would have been bound for disposal had the state library not been notified and expressed its desire to take the material.
“We are so pleased that the State Library of Louisiana will be housing this important part of our history,” said Christina Pierce, publisher for Wick Communications’ only newspaper in Louisiana. “We don’t have the space or the manpower to do this information justice, and we are beyond excited that these documents have found a new home.”
Not only will they be housed at the Baton Rouge State Library, the library staff will be exploring the documentation of life in St. Martin, St. Mary and Iberia Parishes for years to come. The goal is preservation, digitizing and cataloging people, businesses and data that will become available to researchers and the public worldwide through the internet.
“It’s important. You could not ask for a better staff to take possession of these items,” State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton said. “It will take some time to process, but we wanted to get it as quickly as possible so it would remain safe before we get to it.”
Helping with the move were staff from Baton Rouge including Charlene Bonnette, Samuel Ayers, and Dominique Ducote, a New Iberia native son whose mother works at the Iberia Development Foundation. Locally, Joshua “Bubba” Merrel, Ball and Caleb Henry aided the team. They will be back Thursday to complete the retrieval.
“We’re taking history. One of the most important things we do at the state library is to preserve history, in any way it exists — books, magazines, newspaper, microfilm and photographs,” Hamilton said. “We scan and put photographs in the digital library. So we are a research facility. People writing books come and do research with us. People leave us their historic photo collections in their wills. When people die they know their stuff will be safe with us. Our librarians are archivists uniquely trained in how to preserve our state’s history.”
Appointed in 2005 by Lt. Gov. Mitch Landreu, Hamilton was reappointed by Jay Darden and again by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. The Irwinville native has her own history with The Daily Iberian. Twice she was employed by the St. Mary Parish Library — two years as assistant director, two years as director. She often dropped off or sent press releases about library events to The Daily Iberian to be included in the newspaper’s Around Acadiana calendar. The instant she heard about the need for securing the historical documents, Hamilton began looking for space to house the archives.
Lee Ball, the last staff photographer for The Daily Iberian before reporters became responsible for thtaking their own photographs, was called and asked if he wanted to preserve any of his photographs. Ball said when he used to order film, before digital cameras became the norm, he estimated an annual mile of photo negatives per year — or more than a million shots per year. Multiply that by the number of years the collection of photographers and reporters were taking pictures around the Teche Area, and it is easy to see why the archivists were delighted with the treasures that needed a new home.
Realizing the significance of the chronicles dating back more than 120 years, Ball called Tika Laudun, a producer at Louisiana Public Broadcasting. A close friend of Hamilton, she too had history with The Daily Iberian. Prior to moving into broadcasting, from 1979 to 1981, Laudun was one of the many photojournalists employed at The Daily Iberian. She said she remembers others including Philip Gould, Joe Skipper, Joe Disney and Paul Dunn, classic photojournalists in the 1970s through Ball who carried the torch until 2016. Before reading to the end of Laudun’s written query, Hamilton knew what she was going to do.
Even discarded high school football annuals dating back to the 1990s caught the eye of Bonnette. The stats for players was data they were interested in preserving for posterity.
Now, all that’s left of concern is to find a new destination for Pierre C. Shadow’s world famous house featured in more than 300,000 online news articles during the 20 years of annual Groundhog Day celebrations in New Iberia. Inquires for caring and storing of the house would be welcomed at 321-6734.