It’s rare — almost unheard of — for members of both parties to walk out of a legislative session with a spring in their step and a sense of accomplishment. But that’s what happened in Baton Rouge Thursday evening as the state Legislature went sine die to end the spring session.
“We had some controversial bills,” said District 22 Sen. Fred Mills (R-Parks). “We didn’t always agree, but we were all cooperative.”
One thing that Mills attributes the civility of the session to is the lack of a looming budgetary cliff.
“One thing is we didn’t have any budget shortfall issues,” Mills said. “We had that federal stimulus money, which rescued us from some of those issues. It smoothed the way for us to address some other things instead of worrying about the budgetary problems.”
District 96 Rep. Marcus Bryant (D-New Iberia) said he was pleased with the outcome of the session.
“I believe a lot got accomplished,” Bryant said. “I hope all this is going to work. Time will tell. We will have to let it play its course.”
He was able to tout several accomplishments for his district, including securing funds for the Acadiana Regional Airport and renovations for both the West End Park and City Park in New iberia. But he was most pleased with the progress on social justice issues, including making it easier for long-time inmates to access parole.
“If we are the highest in incarceration, then it would follow that we should be lowest in crime if it were working,” Bryant said. “Obviously that is not the case, so we need to look at other solutions.”
He also emphasized the passage of a bill eliminating criminal penalties for small amounts of marijuana for recreational use and a plan to study the effects of larger scale decriminalization.
“The mission of both sides, both Republicans and Democrats, was to be able to come to agreements and see if we can make Louisiana better,” Bryant said. “We’re last in everything, so we want to make things work. In education, that means thinking about how much we pay our teachers. We need to get a handle on how we address being the highest in crime. We need to look at new bridges, roads and such to make us more attractive to businesses and people wanting to locate here and stay here after they become adults.”
That’s not to say that the state’s finances were not a large part of the accomplishments being touted as the legislators headed home Thursday. District 48 Rep. Beau Beaullieu (R-New Iberia) said that the first steps taken to restructure the state’s tax code were essential to moving Louisiana up in the rankings of states in almost every category.
“One of the biggest deals is the removal of the federal income tax deduction,” he said. “We used that as a tool to make it revenue neutral.”
Previously, because of the ability to claim federal taxes paid against their state taxes, state revenues would fluctuate based on the federal tax burden, which in some cases left Louisiana holding the very short end of the stick.
“When federal taxes went up, we lost money,” Beaullieu said. “Now we do not have to worry about that.”
He also said that moving some aspects of the budget from under their constitutional protection, it gives lawakers more flexibility in tweaking and adjusting the budget. It would also lower the top tax rates for individuals and businesses. The individual rate would fall to 4.75 percent. For businesses, it would be 7.5 percent.
“It puts us in a better posture because we are removing some stuff from constitutional protection,” Beaullieu explained. “For example, we removed the tax rates from under the constitution. We pulled the dedications from the constitution.”
Rep. Blake Miguez (R-Erath) said that the steps are the first on a path to reorient the state’s tax code.
“Before the session, we set some goals with regard to tax reform, including personal income tax and corporate taxes,” Miguez said. “If voters approve it in fall, then we’ll take first steps toward reforming the tax code.”
He said that the steps are necessary if Louisiana ever hopes to compete against other states for the most valuable of resources, the state’s next generation of young adults.
“We need to go down that path to reform the economy to keep our young adults here,” Miguez said. “States like North Carolina did this 10 years ago. Some of the reforms they made have been very fruitful for them.”