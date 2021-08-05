Louisiana's COVID-19 numbers continue to head in the wrong direction Thursday, with hospitals showing another 103 beds taken up with patients suffering from the disease.
The near-vertical graph showing the increasing patient load remains unbroken. The number of hospitalizations has gone up every day since July 1. In August, that increase averaged more than 112 new patients per day, quickly cutting into the state’s available hospital rooms and staffing.
The state saw its highest number of COVID-19 cases in hospitals Wednesday, at 2,350. The daily update showed 258 of the hospitalized patients on ventilators, an increase of 34 and the highest that number has been since April 27, 2020, during the first surge in coronavirus cases.
Region 4, which encompasses Acadiana, continues to post high numbers as well. Hospitalizations as of Wednesday were at 287, a decrease of six, but still the highest they have been since the height of the pandemic last July. Of those cases, 35 are on ventilators, an increase of four and the highest since Jan. 13.
Region 4’s ICU beds are still full, according to the latest state data. As of Wednesday, there were only eight of the 156 beds across the region available, for an occupancy rate of 94.9 percent. The overall hospital bed occupancy in Region 4 is at 79.8 percent, with 342 of 1,695 available.
According to the LDH statistics, there were 5,468 new COVID-19 cases reported to the state Thursday. The state also added another 33 deaths, raising the total to 11,162.
Iberia Parish was at 9,039 cases Thursday, an increase of 101 overnight. The parish also added two deaths, climbing to 168. In St. Martin Parish, 26 new cases were identified, bringing the total there to 6,512. The number of deaths grew by one, to 123.
In St. Mary Parish, new cases rose to 6,564, with 153 deaths recorded.
Statewide, 90 percent of new infections and 84 percent of deaths between July 21 and July 28 and 89 percent of the state’s current hospitalizations were among unvaccinated patients.
The seven-day test positivity rates released Wednesday show the Teche Area numbers rising rapidly. In Iberia Parish, the seven-day positivity rate rose from 16 percent on July 21, which was adjusted upward from the 15.6 percent originally reported, to 23 percent on July 28. That marks a seven-point rise in one week.
In St. Martin Parish, the seven-day average positivity rose 5.4 points over the same period, from 20.5 to 24 percent. St. Mary Parish saw a 18.63 percent increase, from 16.1 percent to 19.1 percent.
All three parishes are well beyond the state average, which was at 15.4 percent as of July 28.
It is also important to remember that the state’s seven-day positivity rates are delayed by one week. So the numbers released today do not include the first days of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ reinstated mask mandate.
As a result of the increase in community spread of the virus, The Daily Iberian will require masks to be worn during its upcoming Best of the Teche event and recommend all attendees to observe social distance rules when possible. Masks will be provided at the door for those who do not bring their own.