State DH reports fewer patients are using ventilators in Louisiana

The state Department of Health coronavirus update Saturday showed the demand for ventilators dedicated to COVID-19 patients in the state continuing to remain lower than predicted as the state approached its expected resource demand apex this week.
The state reported 470 patients using ventilators Saturday, down from 479 on Friday. On Wednesday, the state had reported 490 COID-19 patients on ventilators. That number dropped by 17, to 473, in Thursday’s report.
The number of hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients also rose slightly to 2,067, up 13 from 2,054 on Friday.
Although the number of COVID-19 deaths climbed by 51 Saturday to 806, that is still a lower daily death rate than had been predicted as the COVID-19 outbreak apex approached. Models had anticipated a peak of 85 deaths per day.
The state reported 70 deaths on Tuesday and again on Wednesday, then 50 on Thursday and 53 on Friday.
In Saturday’s report, LDH said that 20,014 cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the state, an increase of 761.
Tensas Parish reported its first COVID-19 infection Saturday, officially marking every parish in the state with at least one case of the coronavirus. It had been the only parish to have no recorded COVID-19 tests.
In Iberia Parish, the total of identified cases rose by seven Saturday to 128 from Fridday’s total of 121, based on 560 tests in the parish so far. The death toll from COVID-19 remained at five.
St. Martin Parish saw its cases rise from 140 to 146, with the number of COVID-19-attributed deaths rising to seven. There have only been 159 COVID-19 tests performed in the parish.
In St. Mary Parish, the number of cases rose from 100 on Friday to 105 in Saturday’s report, with 403 tests performed in the parish. The parish has reported two deaths from COVID-19. On Thursday, parish officials said that a resident at the Legacy Nursing Home in Franklin had tested positive for COVID-19.
Lafayette Parish saw an increase of 7 cases, from the 330 reported Friday to 337 on Saturday, with 8,455 tests performed. The parish has reported 12 deaths from COVID-19.
New Orleans was at 5,535 cases after officials corrected some dicrepancies between the reported numbers there and in Jefferson Parish based on 17,365 COVID-19 tests performed in Orleans to date. The parish added seven deaths overnight, climbing to 232.
The Jefferson Parish case count has risen to 4,877 with five additional deaths reported, bringing that tally to 170. There have been 14,141 COVID-19 tests administered there.
The state’s reference laboratory has performed 5,326 tests as of Saturday’s report. Commercial laboratories have added another 91,589 tests.
The current number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range, the largest group of confirmed cases, rose 137 Saturday to 4,100 — including 91 fatalities. In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 3,566 with 38 deaths reported. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 3,549 cases reported and 158 deaths.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 3,307 cases. The number of deaths in that group rose to 493 — the largest number of fatalities for any age group and more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined.
There are 3,198 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 20 deaths. The 18 to 29 age group has 2,103 cases and five reported deaths. The under 18 group has 191 cases total, with one death reported.
By gender, the state’s report shows women making up the largest part — 55 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state,with men comprising 40 percent and the other five percent identified as unknown or other.
The Wednesday update on nursing homes in the state showed COVID-19 cases have been reported in 91, up from 70 on Monday, of the 436 nursing homes and long-term living facilities in Louisiana. Those cases affect 557 residents, an increase from 363 two days ago. So far, 130 of the state’s COVID-19 deaths, or 20 percent, are residents of long-term care facilities or nursing homes.
Updates on nursing home cases are given two days a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays.
In many cases, according to LDH, health care providers outside of the long-term care facility test and diagnose residents with COVID-19. The facilities then self-report positive cases to LDH.
A report LDH issued Monday showed more than 70 percent of the victims who have died from COVID-19 in the state are African American. LDH figures showed that 70.48 percent, or 361, of the fatalities recorded as of Monday were in the state’s black community, with 28.61 percent, or 146 victims, listed as white. Five victims were identified as Asian.
The report also indicated that 2 percent of the fatalities, or 10 victims, identified as Hispanic.