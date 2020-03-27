State death toll from COVID-19 leaps nearly 30 percent

The number of new coronavirus cases identified in Louisiana jumped to more than 2,300, with the number of recorded deaths from COVID-19 rising by nearly 30 percent.
According to statistics released at noon Thursday, the number of identified COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 2,305 overnight, up from 1,795 at noon on Wednesday. That is a 24 percent increase, or a rise of 510 additional cases since the previous day.
St. Mary Parish now has five identified cases. Iberia Parish also saw an increase, with its third case identified. St. Martin Parish has had two residents identified with COVID-19.
In Caddo Parish, an additional 22 cases brought the total to 115. In Bossier Parish 25 new cases pushed the total to 32.
In Lafayette Parish, increased testing has helped identify 30 cases. New Orleans is nearly at a thousand cases, with 997 identified so far. Jefferson Parish is up to 458 cases.
The disease has now been identified in residents of 53 of the state’s 64 parishes. The state’s reference laboratory has processed 2,254 tests for the coronavirus so far. Commercial laboratories have accounted for 15,775 tests.
The number of deaths attributed to the disease rose as well, from 65 Wednesday to 83 Thursday, an increase of 28 percent.
Pressure on the state’s hospitals is continuing to increase. There are 676 patients currently hospitalized, 239 on ventilators. On Wednesday, there were 491 hospitalized patients, with 163 on ventilators.
According to LDH, if Louisiana’s number of cases continues to grow at this rate and the state is unable to flatten the curve, the New Orleans area could run out of ventilators by the first week of April.
The department has identified COVID-19 clusters in six nursing homes in the state. Five — Chateau D’Ville in Donaldsonville, Chateau De Notre Dame, Vista Shores and Lambeth House in New Orleans and St. James Place in Baton Rouge — have been named. In a press release, LDH said it will only share names of facilities once the proper notifications have taken place and epidemiological teams have had a chance to perform their work at the sites.
The number of cases identified in the 40 to 49 age group has risen to 470 from 362, with seven deaths reported. The 50-59 age range rose to 459, up from 362 cases, and another fatality, bringing the total to 15. The 70 and above group case count rose to 421 from 323 Wednesday. The number of deaths in that group rose by 15, to 49 — the largest number of fatalities for any age group. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 417 cases reported, up from 329, and eight deaths.
There are 256 identified cases in the 30-39 age group and three deaths. The 18 to 29 age group has 197 cases and no reported deaths, but the under 18 group saw its first death reported, a 17-year-old in Orleans Parish, with 12 cases total.
Women continue to make up the largest part — 67 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state. Men make up 43 percent.
The breakdown of cases by parish of the patient’s residence is as follows:
• Parish under investigation - 13 cases, 1 death
• Acadia - 3 cases
• Allen - 5 cases
• Ascension - 91 cases, 1 death
• Assumption - 5 cases
• Avoyelles - 7 cases
• Beauregard - 3 cases
• Bienville - 1 case, 1 death
• Bossier - 32 cases
• Caddo - 115 cases, 1 death
• Calcasieu - 15 cases, 1 death
• Catahoula - 1 case, 1 death
• Claiborne - 2 cases
• DeSoto - 11 cases, 1 death
• East Baton Rouge - 105 cases, 4 deaths
• East Feliciana - 4 cases
• Evangeline - 2 cases
• Grant - 1 case
• Iberia - 3 cases
• Iberville - 17 case, 1 death
• Jackson - 1 case
• Jefferson - 458 cases, 12 deaths
• Jefferson Davis - 1 case
• Lafayette - 30 cases
• Lafourche - 28 cases, 1 death
• LaSalle - 1 case
• Lincoln - 3 cases
• Livingston - 11 cases
• Madison - 1 case
• Morehouse - 3 case
• Natchitoches - 2 cases
• Orleans - 997 cases, 46 deaths
• Ouachita - 19 cases, 1 death
• Plaquemines - 13 cases, 1 death
• Pointe Coupee - 1 case
• Rapides - 25 cases, 1 death
• Richland - 1 case
• St. Bernard - 28 cases, 1 death
• St. Charles - 22 cases, 2 deaths
• St. James - 29 cases, 1 death
• St. John the Baptist - 38 cases, 2 deaths
• St. Landry - 5 cases
• St. Martin - 2 cases
• St. Mary - 5 cases
• St. Tammany - 89 cases, 1 death
• Tangipahoa - 7 cases
• Terrebonne - 21 cases
• Union - 2 cases
• Vermilion - 1 case
• Vernon - 2 cases
• Washington - 6 cases, 1 death
• Webster - 8 cases, 1 death
• West Baton Rouge - 8 cases, 1 death
• Winn - 1 case