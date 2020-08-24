According to the Louisiana Department of Health update on new cases Monday, the state has 143,566 identified COVID-19 infections so far, an increase of 623, or 0.44 percent, from Sunday’s total of 142,943.
The decreases in new cases added daily in the last week come both as the mask mandate starts to have an effect and as the number of tests given in recent weeks has dropped, to a seven-day average of 28.62 tests per 10,000 residents as of Aug. 18, the last day on which that data was updated. The positivity rate for those tests was 8.79 percent.
In Region 4, the Aug. 18 testing rate is slightly below the state average, at 26.12 tests per 10,000 residents. That is the lowest it has been since June 13. The percent positive of those Aug. 18 was also 8.79 percent, matching the state average and the lowest positivity rate since June 12, when it was at 7.71 percent.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by nine, to 2,670. The number of deaths remained at 81, with 24,115 tests performed in the parish. The LDH latest two-week incidence map update showed that the parish’s positive test rate has been cut in half, from 741.46 cases reported per 100,000 population on July 29 to 365.09 per 100,000 between July 30 and Aug. 12.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases rose by 12, to 1,839, with 19,937 tests performed. The LDH two-week incidence map shows that from July 30 to Aug. 12 the parish had 514.72 cases reported per 100,000 population, up from 412.15 per 100,000 in the last update. The number of deaths rose by one, to 51.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by 15, to 1,726, after 14,176 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 65. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 30 to Aug. 12 the parish had 446.02 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 606.74.
In Lafayette Parish, the case count rose from 8,148 on Sunday to 8,168 Monday, an increase of 20 cases. The number of deaths remained at 106. The number of tests in the parish rose to 117,712. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 30 to Aug. 12, the parish had 339.81 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 577.47 on July 29.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 40 to 16,171 on Monday, compared to a rise of 23, to 11,214, in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish’s testing has been more aggressive than that in Orleans — 167,791 tests in Jefferson compared to 160,550 in Orleans.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 32 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths remained at 570 for a second day. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths rose by one, to 538. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 30 to Aug. 12, Jefferson Parish had 287.52 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 415.16. In Orleans, that number was 156.01 per 100,000, down from 226.59.
As of Monday’s update, hospitalizations due to the disease were at 939, down two from Sunday’s total of 941. The number of patients on ventilators remained at 152.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which covers Acadiana, remained at 123. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by one, to 22.
The intensive care bed occupancy rate in Region 4 dropped to 73.5 percent Monday, with 133 rooms occupied and 48 ICU beds still available. The total number of ICU beds remained at 181.
Monday’s report also showed that hospital bed occupancy in Region 4 is well under 70 percent for the first time in months. Data showed 1,145 — 67.2 percent — of the region’s beds occupied with 559 available. The total number of reported beds is at 1,704.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 4,623 on Monday. That rise represents an increase of 18, or 1.1 percent, from Sunday’s total of 4,605. The average age of fatal patients is 75, the median age 77. As of Aug. 19, 141 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Wednesday.
When compared by age group, the number of cases in the 18 to 29 demographic was at 31,305 Monday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases by far. The number of deaths reported in the group remained at 22.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30 to 39 age group was at 23,575, with 76 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 21,497 cases and 156 deaths, and the 50 to 59 age range with 20,969 cases, including 390 fatalities reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 16,843. The number of deaths in that group rose by 13, to 3,151 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and more than two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 16,416 cases reported and 824 deaths, revised downward from 828 on Sunday. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 12,762 cases total and four reported deaths.
According to Monday’s update, labs in Louisiana have processed at least 1,772,481 COVID-19 tests so far.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 43 percent and the other one percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 52 percent to 48 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of Aug. 17, rose to 118,120. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.
For the first time since the Louisiana Department of Health launched its web dashboard to track coronavirus statistics, White victims made up the majority of the reported COVID-19 deaths in the state.
On Wednesday, the weekly update of fatalities by race showed the percentage of COVID-19 deaths among White victims climbed 1.16 percent. But the data on the race of COVID-19 deaths in the state also shows signs of some juggling and recategorization from last week’s report.
Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the Black community. That number has since dropped to 48.10 percent as of Aug. 19, while White victims now make up 50.50 percent of all fatal cases.
This comes as another category for victims of unknown race hit 0.00 this week. In the previous week’s report, it was at 0.69 percent.
The state has also consolidated some of its other categories, apparently. The Native American/Alaskan Native data has disappeared from the dashboard. The jump in the Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander category, from 0.08 percent last week to 0.2 percent in today’s report, seems to indicate that it has been combined with the Native American data, which was at 0.09 percent last week.
Other races identified include Asian at 0.70 percent and other at 0.40 percent.
The number of Black deaths is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
That data is only reported once a week, updated on Wednesday.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (56.14 percent), diabetes (34.04 percent), and cardiac disease (20.51 percent).
Other factors included chronic kidney disease (19.30 percent), obesity (18.06 percent), neurological disorders (16.76 percent), congestive heart failure (16.76 percent), pulmonary issues (11.95 percent), cancer (7.13 percent), and asthma (3.68 percent).