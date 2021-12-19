Westgate High School students and alumni paraded through downtown New Iberia in celebration of the high school football team’s historic championship win this month.
Local residents took to Main Street to witness the festivities as floats, ATVs and other vehicles made their way from Torrido Village to Hopkins Street as part of the event.
The Tigers won the 2021 LHSAA Class 4A state football championship last week in New Orleans, Warren Easton 14-13 for the school’s first football title.
The Tigers (13-2) were forced to make a goal-line stand against Warren Easton with less than two minutes remaining. Westgate, leading by only 1 point, gambled that Easton would be unable to make a field goal and trusted in their defensive unit to win the game.
The historic victory for Westgate has reverberated throughout the Teche Area, with businesses and local organizations ecstatic at the high school’s accomplishment and representation in the state championship.
Along with the students were alumni leading the parade and ready to celebrate their alma mater.
Iberia Parish President Larry Richard was even present in the parade in his SUV to celebrate the school’s accomplishment.
Although the parade was brisk, those attending were still elated to be part of Westgate history and congratulate the football players present.
The Westgate band and dancing team were also present at the festival, leading the crowd in celebration.