Teche Area residents are cautiously watching the two-headed threat of tropical storms Laura and Marco making their way into the Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Storm Marco, coming up the Yucatan Channel from the south, was originally projected to make landfall simultaneously midweek with Tropical Storm Laura, making its way west through the Caribbean Sea. But forecasters Saturday changed that, pushing Marco’s arrival over the Louisiana coast as a Category 1 hurricane forward to early Monday afternoon and its landfall to somewhere in southeast Louisiana. The current tracking map puts the storm over the Teche Area early Tuesday, heading to the northwest and into Texas.
Tropical Storm Laura, on the other hand, is projected to take a northern turn late Tuesday and move due north, crossing the Louisiana coast Wednesday afternoon, also as a Category 1 storm, and passing east of the Teche, putting Baton Rouge and New Orleans in its northeast quadrant. Laura’s current track has it continuing north, straddling the Mississippi/Louisiana border as it moves into Arkansas.
According to Iberia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Prescott Marshall, the best bet for our area is for the storms to stay to the east of the Teche Area.
“Our local impacts of wind, rain, and storm surge will be based on what side of the storm we are on,” Marshall said in an update Saturday evening. “If we stay west of these two systems, our weather will not be as bad if we were east of these two systems.”
Marshall also said the storms are still quite a way off, meaning the tracks and strength of the storms could change drastically.
“It is still too early to have any confidence on where the two storms will make landfall, so the following impact points are likely going to be changing over the next few days,” Marshall said.
In preparation for the double whammy, local parishes have opened sandbag locations for residents. In St. Martin Parish, Parish President Chester Cedars declared a state of emergency in advance of the two storms. As of Saturday evening 14 parishes have issued parish emergency declarations, five parishes are in the process of completing their emergency declarations, and more are anticipated between now and Monday.
A full list of sandbag distribution sites, as well as updates as the storm tracks develop, can be found on The Daily Iberian’s website at iberianet.com.
On Saturday, Gov. John Bel Edwards requested a federal emergency declaration from the White House, as the storms advanced. Edwards declared a state of emergency Friday and began hosting meetings of the state’s Unified Command Group and receiving daily briefings on the two storms. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has activated its Emergency Operations Center to monitor the storm and will switch to 24 hour operations beginning today.
“This is unlike anything we have seen, with two hurricanes expected to impact our state nearly back to back,” Edwards said in a statement Saturday evening. “This may mean that people will have to shelter in place for more than 72 hours and that there may not be time to do things like restore lost power between the two storms. I encourage everyone to begin their emergency preparations now, as some areas of the state may be impacted by two storms.”
Edwards is scheduled to hold two press briefings on the storms today, one at 11:30 a.m. and the other at 6 p.m.