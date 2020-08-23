Storm Supply Kit

Supply kits should include:

• A three to five- day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that won’t spoil

• A supply of face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes due to COVID19 concerns

• One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person

• A first aid kit that includes your family’s prescription medications

• Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra batteries

• An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler’s checks

• Sanitation supplies

• Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members

• An extra pair of glasses

• Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container

• Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels

• Paper and pencil

• Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

• Infant formula and diapers

• Pet food and water