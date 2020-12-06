Louisiana residents voted against the only proposition on Saturday’s ballot, with most Iberia Parish voters following with that pattern.
The proposition presented on the ballot was to allow out of state residents to serve on postsecondary boards of supervisors.
If approved, the proposition would have amended the state constitution to allow the governor to appoint at-large members to the boards of supervisors for the public university systems from out-of-state if there are multiple at-large seats and at least one at-large seat is filled by a member from the state.
In total, 76 percent of Louisiana voters against the proposition, and only 24 percent voted for the measure. In Iberia Parish, the votes against were even largely with 84 percent voting against the measure and only 16 percent voting for the measure.
With an unofficial voter turnout of 18.4 percent in Iberia Parish, that means 7,919 Iberia Parish voters opposed the measure.