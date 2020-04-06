State: 70% of COVID-19 fatalities African American

According to a new report from the state Department of Health, more than 70 percent of the victims who have died from COVID-19 in the state are African American.
In a data set that will be updated weekly, LDH showed that 70.48 percent, or 361, of the fatalities were in the state’s black community, with 28.61 percent, or 146 victims, listed as white. Five victims were identified as Asian.
The report also indicated that 2 percent of the fatalities, or 10 victims, identified as Hispanic.
Overall, the growth of COVID-19 deaths in Louisiana slowed in the last 24 hours to about half of what was recorded from Saturday to Sunday, but the number of new cases identified tripled over what the previous day’s report noted.
The number of COVID-19 deaths climbed Monday to 512, an increase of 35 over Saturday’s toll of 477. During the same time period, the state Department of Health said 14,867 cases of COVID-19 were identified in the state, an increase of 1,857 from Sunday’s 13,010. That is more than three times the increase in cases recorded from Saturday to Sunday.
Only two of the state’s 64 parishes, Cameron and Tensas, still have no residents reported to be infected with COVID-19. There have only been nine COVID-19 tests performed between the two parishes, all of those in Cameron.
In its Sunday update, LDH said there were 68 deaths in the previous 24 hours, but only 512 new cases of COVID-19 identified.
Many factors can influence day-to-day case counts, including testing cycles and whether or not staff are working to collate and report findings. LDH has made it clear that deaths are also not necessarily reported on the day that they occur, but there are still fewer variables at play in that statistic.
As far as resources go, the expected surge has not hit yet. There are 1,809 patients reported in hospital beds across the state with 563 of them requiring ventilators to breathe. That is an increase of only six patients beds, from 1,803 on Sunday, and an increase of only two ventilators from the 561 reported 24 hours previously.
In television appearances Sunday morning, Gov. John Bel Edwards said he expects the state’s resource usage to peak this week, around Thursday. Projections from a team at Washington State University show the state hitting its peak resource use on Friday, with its peak deaths coming on April 12, with 85 dead that day.
In Iberia Parish, the total of identified cases rose Monday to 83 from Sunday’s total of 69, a 20 percent increase based on 385 tests in the parish so far. The death toll from COVID-19 related deaths rose to five.
St. Martin Parish saw its cases rise from 77 to 90, a 17 percent rise, with the number of COVID-19-attributed deaths remaining at four. There have only been 126 COVID-19 tests performed in St. Martin Parish.
In St. Mary Parish, the number of cases rose from 67 on Sunday to 73 in Monday’s report, with 273 tests performed in the parish. There have been no reported COVID-19 deaths in St. Mary Parish as of Monday.
Lafayette Parish saw an increase of 13 cases, from the 247 reported Sunday to 260 on Monday, with 6,453 tests performed. The parish has reported six deaths from COVID-19.
New Orleans is at 4,565 cases, a rise of 499 cases from 4,066 on Sunday, based on 18,479 COVID-19 tests performed to date. The parish added 10 deaths overnight, climbing to 171. The Jefferson Parish case count has risen by 442 to 3,530 from 3,008 on Saturday with eight additional deaths reported, bringing that tally to 121. There have been 3,876 COVID-19 tests administered there.
According to the LDH update Monday afternoon, COVID-19 cases have been reported in 70 of the 436 nursing homes and long-term living facilities in Louisiana, involving 363 residents. So far, 103 deaths, or 20 percent of the state’s total, are residents of long-term care facilities or nursing homes.
The department announced Friday it will no longer publish the names of homes which are host to clusters of COVID-19 cases. Instead, it will update the raw number of nursing homes with COVID-19 cases, the number of nursing home residents who are confirmed to have COVID-19 and the number of deaths among those residents. Those updates will only be given two days a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays.
In many cases, according to LDH, health care providers outside of the long-term care facility test and diagnose residents with COVID-19. The facilities then self-report positive cases to the state agency.
The state’s reference laboratory has performed 4,510 tests as of Sunday’s report. Commercial laboratories have added another 64,656 tests.
The current number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range, the largest group of confirmed cases, rose 380 Monday to 3,117 — including 64 fatalities. In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 2,759 with 30 deaths reported. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 2,649 cases reported and 97 deaths. There are 2,380 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 14 deaths.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 2,359 cases. The number of deaths in that group rose to 300.
UNDERLYING CONDITIONS
As of its report Monday afternoon, the state Department of Health listed the following as the primary underlying causes of death among COVID-19 patients in the state:
• Hypertension ............................................................. 66.40 percent
• Diabetes ....................................................................... 43.52 percent
• Chronic kidney disease ............................................ 25.10 percent
• Obesity ......................................................................... 24.70 percent
• Cardiac disease .......................................................... 22.67 percent
• Pulmonary disease .................................................... 13.97 percent
• Congestive heart failure .......................................... 11.54 percent
• Neurological issues ................................................... 10.93 percent
• Cancer ............................................................................. 9.92 percent
• Asthmas ......................................................................... 4.66 percent
(EDITOR’S NOTE: LDH said it will update this information each week on Monday.)