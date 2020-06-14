‘Stars & Stripes’ salute to military veterans postponed because of coronavirus

The Iberia Cultural Resources Association’s annual musical tribute to veterans is the latest casualty of the coronavirus outbreak across Louisiana.
According to ICRA Executive Director Cathy Indest, the group, in conjunction with the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, has postponed its annual “Stars & Stripes: A Musical Celebration - A Salute to Our Military Veterans” until a later date, most likely in the fall.
The annual concert is the last of the four shows scheduled in conjunction with the ASO each year. In addition to the “Stars and Stripes” show, which is usually held the week before the July 4th holiday, the group also sponsors a Christmas concert entitled “Sounds of the Season,” a classical chamber music concert called “A Prelude To Spring” held in the winter and an outdoor spring concert called “Symphony Sunday in the Park.”
All of those concerts are open to the public, free of charge.
When the military tribute concert is rescheduled, veterans will be notified of the date, place, and time of the event.