The 10th “Stars and Stripes — A Musical Celebration” concert will be honoring local veterans and providing a wonderful musical selection this Sunday at the Sugar Cane Festival Building.
The concert was supposed to have celebrated a decade of music and veteran support in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Iberia Cultural Resources Association could not put on its usual musical activities.
ICRA President Cathy Indest said this year’s concert boasts a diverse range of musical selections that local residents of all ages can enjoy.
“Most people realize we have patriotic music for veterans at this concert, but they may not realize that we have a variety of other music in addition to the patriotic music,” Indest said Tuesday.
The concert is one of four free concerts put on by the ICRA each year. Thanks to local patronage, the organization is able to book the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra annually for a free concert to the public. This weekend’s concert is also being put on thanks to the ICRA’s platinum sponsor LHC Group. Other sponsors include, Sir Speedy, Iberia Parish Government, Acadians Lifestyle, The Daily Iberian and KANE 1240 who will also be playing the concert live on radio for those who cannot attend.
The Stars and Stripes concert completes the New Iberia symphony concert season, and pays special attention to honor and commemorate veterans in the area.
The musical selection this year will be conducted by guest conductor David Toms, and is slated to include patriotic music that stirred our nation as well as musical selections from classic films, musicals and other genres.
“The whole community should come out for this,” Indest said. “We think we may have one or two World War II veterans, and everyone should come out not only to honor all veterans but especially for our World War II veterans who are still here.”
Along with the patriotic music, ICRA board member Nelwyn Hebert said the event traditionally honors veterans by calling out those attending who served in the armed forces for special recognition.
For that purpose, the ICRA recommends veterans attending to register before walking into the concert or preferably call Hebert ahead of time at 967-2018.
In addition, veterans will be able to take photos at the Sugar Cane Festival Building before the concert starts. The photos will be able to be picked up at the Bayou Teche Museum later that week along with free admission to the museum.
The event takes place 3 p.m. Sunday at the Sugar Cane Festival Building.