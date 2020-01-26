Standing committee chairmen appointed

Iberia Parish Council Chairman Eugene Olivier announced the chairmen and vice chairmen of the council’s four standing committees Friday afternoon.
The selections show Olivier trying to be inclusive, bringing some of those council members who opposed his selection as council chairmen for 64 ballots Wednesday night.
For the Executive Committee chair, Olivier appointed District 5 Councilman Warren Gachassin, with District 11 Councilman Brian Napier as vice-chairman. Gachassin, along with District 6 Councilwoman Natalie Broussard, opposed Olivier in his chairman run.
For finance committee chairman, Olivier selected District 2 Councilman Michael Landry, with District 12 Councilwoman Lady Fontenette Brown as vice chairwoman. Landry had previously served as vice chairman of the Executive and Public Works and Safety committees.
Previous Public Works Committee Chairman Marty Trahan will keep his position, with newcomer District 8 Councilman James Trahan assuming the vice chairmanship.
Newly elected District 3 Councilman Brad Davis will take on the chairmanship of the Public Works and Safety committee, with District 1 Councilman Tommy Pollard as vice chairman. Pollard had previously served as the chairman of the Public Health and Safety Committee.
After the marathon session that ended with Olivier’s selection as chairman after 65 ballots, he issued a call for unity among the council members.
“As we witnessed last night, we sometimes struggle to come to a consensus,” Olivier wrote in a letter to The Daily Iberian on Thursday. “I will always respect the opinions of each representative serving on the parish council. We all bring a special talent when deliberating issues on the agenda each month. I believe we must continue working together for the common good of Iberia Parish and our citizens.”