St. Peter Street named for Catholic church that sits along it

Located in the heart of New Iberia, St. Peter Street is one of the Teche Area’s oldest and most prominent streets.
St. Peter Street was named for St Peter’s Catholic Church. It comprises a stretch of La. 182 (Old Spanish Trail), a 173.4-mile road from Whiteville to Raceland that passes through St. Landry, Lafayette, St. Martin, Iberia, St. Mary, Assumption, Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes, according to the book “New Iberia” by Glenn Conrad.
In the early 1900s, St. Peter Street was a one-way dirt road when people used horses and buggies to get around New Iberia at the turn of the century. St. Peter Street parallels Main Street, with each a one-way street — Main Street traffic heading roughly west/northwest and St. Peter Street traffic heading roughly east/southeast through the city, both paralleling Bayou Teche.
St. Peter Street businesses
All down historic St. Peter Street there are local businesses that make New Iberia unique. Meche’s Donuts, Anna Seafood, Bon Creole and Emily’s Closet are just a few of the local businesses located on St. Peter Street.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church
According to Conrad, the first St. Peter’s Catholic Church was completed in 1838 under a contract with John Johnson.
The second St. Peter’s Catholic Church building was constructed in 1888 under the Rev. Claude Jacquet.
The third, and current, church, Conrad wrote, was completed in 1953.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church land
Before the historic St. Peter’s Catholic Church was built, the land on which it was to be built was already an important part of New Iberia, according to the Catholic High School website.
The land was first donated by François Prévost through a Spanish land grant in 1777. The land was then sold to Joseph Artacho in 1780, who sold it to Joseph Prévost Jr. in 1789. Prévost sold the land to Nicolas Hebert in 1794, who sold it to Alexandre Hebert in the same year. Hebert then sold the land to Thomas Collins in 1801, who proceeded to sell the land to James Murphy in 1804.
Murphy leased the land in 1804 and later sold it at an unknown date. Murphy’s widow received the land and sold it to Henry Pintard and Charles Olivier Devezin in 1816. Devezin sold his interest to Pintard in 1817, giving him full ownership of the land. When Pintard died, his widow married Bernard Lafosse, who died in 1825. The estate of Mrs. Bernard Lafosse was then sold to Frederick H. Duperior in 1825. Duperior and his wife then donated the land to St. Peter’s.