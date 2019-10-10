For the third straight year, St. Peter’s Catholic Church is holding a Pumpkin Patch for local families to enjoy throughout the month of October.
The pumpkin patch is open from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and is free and open to the public.
Spring Viator, pumpkin patch coordinator for St. Peter’s, told The Daily Iberian the event helps young visitors learn about the popular fall gourd while having a good time.
When is the pumpkin patch?
We hold it once a year through the month of October and it is open Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. We are also open on the weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for familes to come in with their kids.
Do you do field trips?
The kids will come and do field trips. We hold field trips with the schools. We have pre-k and kindergarten in the morning from 9 to 11. And first and second (grade) come from 12 to 2.
What do they do on field trips?
We teach them about measurements, parts of the pumpkin, the life cycle of a pumpkin. They play bingo, put on headbands, they have storytime. They even play outside in the pumpkin patch.
Anything else?
We let them weigh the pumpkins on blocks and we let them walk in the pumpkin patch and they get to see the different variety of pumpkins that we sell.
Why did St. Peter’s start the pumpkin patch?
We wanted to bring something to the community and the church that brings everyone together.
What is the reaction of the kids?
They love it. They love working outside. They come on the field trips and they come on the weekend with their parents. The kids are very excited to see the different pumpkins.
Why do you think that?
A lot of them don’t see the different types of pumpkins they carry. They see the orange ones, but we have teal ones, white ones in different shapes and sizes. There are different varieties.
What does the Pumpkin Patch mean to New Iberia?
It means a great deal. With the fall season, the weather is beautiful and when you pass by our church, you see all the beautiful pumpkins. It just makes for a beautiful show. You can’t help but stop. People love it. People are constantly telling me how beautiful the church grounds look when it’s pumpkin season.
What do you want New Iberia to know about the pumpkin patch?
It’s just a great family event for everyone to come out and have fun. The families love to come out and enjoy the yard games. It’s very popular for family photos. We have a lot of families that come out and take pictures. There is no charge to come in. We only sell the pumpkins. Everyone should come out this month for some good, family fun.