St. Patrick’s Day celebrations to start this weekend

St. Patrick’s Day is still about two weeks away but you can get a head start on celebrations beginning this weekend.
The New Iberia Marching Men will be celebrating Celtic and Irish ancestry in Acadiana with “Turn the Bayou Country Green Celebration.” This event will be held at the fountain outside New Iberia City Hall, 457 E. Main St. The fountain will be colored at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Immediately after, join The New Iberia Marching Men and the Whiskey Bay Rovers — a musical band that performs a variety of sea shanties, pub songs and Irish ballads — on a pub crawl at five bars down Main Street.
The crawl will begin at the Lazy Lounge and will continue to the Quarter Tavern, Bourbon Hall, Napoleon’s, and Preservation before ending at E&E Sports Bar.
Raffle tickets will be available for purchase on Saturday, $20 for a sheet of five tickets, to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
The Sunday before St. Patrick’s Day, March 13, the marching men will be hosting their first St. Patrick’s Day parade since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.
The parade will be led by bagpipe group Haggis Rampant. The 2022 Grand Marshal will be Paul Schexnayder, a local artist.
The parade will gather at around 2 p.m. that day at 520 E. Main Street. The route will continue along Main St. and will end at Bourbon Hall, where the benefit raffle will take place.
The festivities don’t end there.
On Friday, March 18, the New Iberia Optimist Club is hosting a “St. Patty’s Party” at The Event Center, 521 North Lewis St. in New Iberia, from 7-11 p.m. There is a $10 entry fee but Optimist Club Members get in for free. Party-goers must bring their own beverages and are encouraged to wear green. Nel’s Creole Connection Food Truck will be on site.