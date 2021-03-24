CENTERVILLE — St. Mary Parish teachers and support personnel will be seeing an increase to their salary benefits thanks to a tax proposition that was handily passed during last Saturday’s election.
The school district passed a .45 percent sales tax that is estimated to raise $3.85 million for the St. Mary Parish School District that will go directly to the salaries and benefits of teachers and support personnel within the school system.
The tax, which is slated to last for five years, passed with 62 percent of the vote, or 3,052 voters voting yes on the proposition. About 38 percent of the vote, or 1,904 voters, voted against the proposition.
With a voting turnout of almost 15 percent, assistant superintendent for the St. Mary Parish School Board Joseph Stadalis said the administration was appreciative for the voters of St. Mary turning out.
“It’s quite a lot considering that was the only thing on the ballot,” Stadalis said.
In practical terms, the tax will add about $3,000 to the salaries and benefits of teachers within the district, as well as $1,500 for the salaries and benefits of support personnel.
Supporters of the tax argued that the St. Mary School District is 17th in the state in terms of academic performance, but was also one of the lower paid school districts.
“They deserve it, including the support staff like bus drivers,” Stadalis said.
Superintendent Teresa Bagwell said in a prepared statmeent that the district was very appreciative of the voter turnout and affirmation of the tax.
“On behalf of the St. Mary Parish School Board, I wish to deeply thank the thousands of voters who participated in Saturday’s election,” Bagwell said in the statement. “The overwhelming approval of the ballot measure to offer an increasingly competitive salary to district educators and staff demonstrates the level of support and prioritization that public schools hold in our community.
“Given the role that educators, parents, and community members play in a child’s development, the vote of support is particularly gratifying as we endeavor to nurture and educate the next generation together.”