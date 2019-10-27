FRANKLIN — St. Mary Parish Head Start students rallied with their parents to celebrate Head Start Awareness Day 2019 in the Franklin recreation center Thursday.
Almetra J. Franklin, chief executive officer of St Mary/Vermilion Community Action, said her agency holds and operates the area’s annual Head Start Program, which includes 12 campus sites, four in Vermilion Parish, and eight in St. Mary Parish.
She said the agency has been operating Head Start for 50 plus years.
Currently, she said the agency employs 189 employees to carry out the grant.
Franklin said early childhood development is the spring board for health, successful children.
“Because our classes offer more individualized attention, our teachers can provide a closer assessment with each child, to help them grown and excel where they need to be,” she said.
Head Start was born out of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty in 1965. It was designed to help break the cycle of poverty by providing preschool children of low income families with a comprehensive program to meet their emotional, social, health, nutritional and psychological needs.
Kathy Nettles has been teaching in the St. Mary Parish Head Start system for 13 years.
“I love what I do. I would do it even if I didn’t get paid — that’s how much I love working with these young children.”
Andreanique Jones said her two daughters are Head Start students and she is excited about how well they are doing in the program.
“Their teachers are loving and caring. The program teaches them many things, including why and how you should share with someone. This is such an important character trait.”
Vayron Chavez said he enjoys seeing his daughter Hillary’s smiling face when she comes home from school.
“This is how children should live their lives — having fun, lots of smiles and happiness.”
Franklin said the agency’s Head Start enrollment includes 302 in St. Mary Parish and 298 in Vermilion Parish.
Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard, who formerly worked as chief finance officer of the St. Mary Parish Community Action Agency, said he marvels at how the program has grown.
“I appreciate the great turn out we had today. I appreciate the diversity of the parents in this program. This program is really a great fellowship,” he said.
Franklin said the agency recently received a $231,000 grant which she will use to renovate small items at her various sites.
She said a past study of her agency showed it has a combined $11 million impact in both parishes, “however, those dollars turn over twice — generating a $33 million impact combined for both areas.”