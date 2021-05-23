FRANKLIN – The St. Mary Parish Council will vote on a change order regarding improvements in the Four Corners and Sorrell areas at Wednesday’s meeting.
The council will vote to authorize a change order relative to an asphaltic concrete roadway project at the meeting.
Also on the agenda is a resolution authorizing the approval to execute a certificate of substantial completion relative to the project.
Another change order regarding a project to improve concrete roadways at Baxter, Garber, Ford Industrial and Degravelle roads will be voted on at the meeting as well.
Parish President David Hanagriff will ask for a relative authorizing the approval of a certificate of substantial completion for that project.
A resolution authorizing Hanagriff to execute a maintenance agreement including
mowing and litter pickup with the state of Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and
Development Office of Engineering for the new fiscal year will be discussed and voted on by the council.
Finally, a change order for the bunker repairs project at the Atchafalaya Golf Course will be voted on as well.
The meeting takes place 6 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse.