The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is cautioning residents in the area of damage as a result of Hurricane Laura in the parish.
According to the SMSO, deputies and crews are assessing and notifying residents of water roadways, power lines down and debris on the road in certain areas.
Some of the problem areas include the intersection of Louisiana 319 and Louisiana 83, which is flooded. Traveling west from the intersection is not possible at this time.
Other areas include the port of West St. Mary, the area of Louisa and the south end of Freetown Road.
Barricades have been placed to warn drivers of flooded roadways.
Residents are asked to stay home and avoid sightseeing during this time. They are also asked to not attempt to drive through high water.