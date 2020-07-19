CENTERVILLE - The St. Mary Parish School Board will go into a special meeting Thursday to discuss the upcoming school year.
Superintendent of Schools Teresa Bagwell will give an update to the board regarding the continuous learning plan for the new school year. The board will also review and adopt reopening policies and plans in accordance with BESE revision to Chapter 4 of Bulletin 741.
Chief Financial Officer Alton Perry is also slated to talk about budgeting priorities and fiscal responsibility for the new school year as well.
The meeting takes place 8 a.m. Thursday at the Evans Medine Meeting Room in Centerville.