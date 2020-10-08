FRANKLIN — St. Mary Parish leaders agree Hurricane Delta is too close to home, to not plan for the worst.
“We’re on the wrong side, and so we’re going to continue to prepare for a worst case scenario,” Parish President David Hanagriff said late Tuesday.
“I called for a mandatory evacuation south of the intracoastal waterway Tuesday, which will go into effect noon Wednesday,” he said. Those areas are Cypremort Point and Burns Point, which is home to less than 100 parish residents.
St. Mary Parish Councilman Rev. Craig Mathews however, is asking the residents of Four Corners, Ashton and Sorrell to prepare in advance for what could be “close to a direct hit.”
“If you know that you are in a low lying area south of Highway 90 that has flooded before, then I can guarantee your neighborhood, and possibly your home will flood again. Don’t wait until the last minute.”
Mathews said to begin making preparations if one’s property didn’t flood.
“You need to remove debris. Tie down things. We are going to get 100 mph winds and more,” he said.
Hanagriff said Birla, Cabot, and Orion Carbon Black Plants all shut down operations Tuesday, as well as Compass Minerals, the salt mine on Cote Blanche Island.
St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said beginning Wednesday at 6 p.m. he would begin two shifts of deputies with double patrols until the event is over.
St. Mary Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness Director David Naquin said no shelters will be available, but Hanagriff said “we will take care of any of our parish residents who have been displaced by the storm.”
Tim Matte, director of the St. Mary Parish Levee District, said he is concerned about the west end ofthe parish.
“Our vulnerability has been a storm coming up this particular path. The levees are not as high. Some gates are being closed which will help, but when you get on the west side of the Charenton Canal, there is no levee protection.”
“If you have previously flooded, we’re looking at another situation like that. However, we have put emergency measures in where we can, but some areas are too expansive and we can’t protect them.”
Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard said City Hall would be closed today.
“On Friday, if the storm has continued on its present track, we will open our Command Center Operations at the city Fire Station.”