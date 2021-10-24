PATTERSON — Coming out of COVID-19 quarantine, the St. Mary Parish Tourist Commission has hired a branding firm before it begins planning for the future.
Longtime St. Mary Tourism Director Carrie Stansbury, said the board has hired Chandler Thinks of Franklin, Tennessee, to help them reevaluate their efforts to lure tourists to the Cajun Coast.
“We’ve been promoting ourselves as the Cajun Coast for quite a while now — but is the name still relevant? Is our advertising still resonating?”
“Does our logo still work in this digital age? Are we placing our advertising in the best way possible? Do our images still reflect who we are as a destination?”
Stansbury said these are just some of the questions she’s expecting Chandler to answer as they work with her over the next five months, under a $49,000 contract.
“I don’t have any concerns. Just like any organization, we need to take stock of where we are as a destination - a benchmark going into the future. Are we as a parish, delivering on what we promise the visitor?” she said.
Steve Chandler, the owner and brand strategist, and Greg Fuson, the firm’s research director, have begun a series of focus group meetings with the public as well as within some of the parish municipalities.
On Wednesday at the Patterson Civic Center, the duo asked the group several questions — What is the most popular activity one must do to have an authentic Cajun Coast experience? When you hear Cajun Coast, what do you think of? What are some brag rights of the Cajun Coast? What is the Cajun Coast’s greatest tourism draw for those living within 75 miles, and 150 miles? What is the flavor or taste of the Cajun Coast? What is the most popular activity one must do to have an authentic Cajun Coast Experience? And, What is the most iconic visual of the Cajun Coast?
Alfreida Edwards said she was excited to participate in Wednesday’s focus group. The St. Mary Parish Council appointed her as a new member of the Cajun Coast Tourist Commission during their meeting on Oct 13.
“St. Mary parish has a uniquely diverse blend of cultures (Native American, Hispanic, Creole, Asian, Cajun, Afro American) and branding should be addressed to include all cultures in the area’s tourism business. I’m glad this firm is at work, gathering this kind of information,” she said.
“We have to make sure there is inclusivity of the diverse cultures of St. Mary Parish in all of our efforts.”
Ed Verdin, another St. Mary Parish Tourist Commission Member, said the parish is fortunate to attract global visitors on a daily basis along the Cajun Coast, however, by refreshing the parish’s image through new branding, marketing and advertising, “we hope to attract even more tourists to enjoy all that we offer, which is truly unique to the world.”
Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard said he knows about branding, “all too well.”
“As a native of Franklin, when I campaigned, I used the theme, ‘It’s all under the Lampposts’, to draw attention to our area, because of our famous lights that adorn our Main Street.”
“I believe that phrase and the logos of the lights have been big factors of success for the many events our team has held.”
“Secondly, branding is important to the business economy as well. Since the pandemic we have held 30 grand openings of new businesses, all within the city limits of Franklin,” Foulcard said
“The effects of Chandler’s work here will allow us to think out-of -the box even more, as a parish.”
Stansbury said when the tourist commission began operating as the Cajun Coast, “our inquiries from visitors went up over 300 percent - all because we changed our name.”
“Research helps drive decisions. When you have limited funds, you want to make the best decisions possible, and we want to make the best decisions possible for St. Mary Parish to generate more funds to the community.”
Chandler said his firm works across the country, and that within Louisiana they have worked in Ascension and Lafourche Parishes.
“Visitors who stay overnight spend three to five times more than a tourist who meanders through an area,” he said.
“And the visitor pays a transit tax when they stay overnight in your local hotels, so it’s a self-funding mechanism. In short, the goal of tourism is to bring money into your community.”