FRANKLIN – The St. Mary Parish Council will vote on several agenda items regarding infrastructure projects at Wednesday’s meeting.
On the agenda is a resolution authorizing and the St. Mary parish president to execute an
engineering services agreement with Miller Engineers & Associates, Inc. relative to improvements to Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport Sewer Lift Station.
The council will also vote on a resolution authorizing the parish president to execute a contract with R&S Corporation relative to the camera and security system project at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.
In other business, the council will vote to approve a contract with Frisco Industrial Contractors in regards to the concrete ramp project at Burns Fishing Point.
The council will vote to request funding from the state of Louisiana in capital outlay in order to patch, mill and overlay Lakeview Drive in Amelia within the existing right of way.
Capital outlay will also be requested to patch, mill and overlay Duhon Boulevard in Amelia as well.
Finally, the council will vote on a resolution providing for the approval and authorization of a change order relative to the asphaltic concrete roadway improvements projects in the Baldwin and Charenton areas.