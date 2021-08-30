St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office badge

Folowing Hurricane Ida, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office has two phone lines — (337) 828-5992 and (337) 828-0588.

Those two numbers are the primary contact point for the office until repairs can be made and the regular phone exchanges are active.

Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.

