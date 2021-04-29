During the last 24-hour reporting period, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 35 complaints and reported these arrests.
◼︎ McBride, Demarcus James, 33, Baldwin, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Bail was set at $500.
◼︎ Olivier, Jason Joseph Olivier, 39, Morgan City, was arrested, charged with
turning movements and signals required, improper lane usage, and driving under suspension. Olivier was released on a summons to appear on July 22.
◼︎ A 16-year-old male from Patterson was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana. He was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.
◼︎ Francois, Salvadore Joseph Jr., 23, Franklin, was arrested for speeding, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance. Bail has not been set.
◼︎ Fleming, Tamika Faye, 37, Baldwin, was arrested for no head lights and driving under suspension. Fleming was released on a summons to appear on July 22.
◼︎ LeBlanc, Caleb Luke, 23, Centerville, was arrested on the charges of third-degree rape, pornography involving juvenile(s), carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. Bail was set at $210,000.