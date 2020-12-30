St. Mary Parish Sheriff investigating armed robbery in Amelia

FRANKLIN — The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday at an Amelia business.
According to a prepared statement, a deputy responded to the business at approximately 6:40 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery.
The suspect reportedly entered the business and produced a small semi-automatic handgun. No one was injured in the incident, but the suspect left the business with merchandise and cash totaling over $5,000, according to the statement. The suspect was wearing a black jacket, black pants, a disposable face mask and a backpack with gray and blue accent colors.
The public is advised that to contact the SMPSO at 337-828-1960 with information about this robbery, or send a tip on our website at www.stmaryso.com All calls and tips are held in confidence.