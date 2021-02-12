FRANKLIN — A proposed sales tax increase to fund teacher salaries has once again met the ire of St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff.
“It’s no secret, I have been against this from day one, which was at the beginning of last year when we first heard of it,” Hanagriff said Wednesday, during the parish council meeting.
“Now is not the appropriate time for a tax increase, and this is a sales tax increase.”
The St. Mary Parish School Board introduced a half cent sales tax increase at the beginning of last year. At first, the measure included teacher salaries and technology, but also left what those in opposition said was some wiggle room for other expenses.
But after opposition from Hanagriff, state Sen. Bret Allain and others, the school board rewrote the measure to just include salaries, and it was reintroduced as an 0.45 cent increase.
The board had set the measure to come before St. Mary Parish voters last August, however, the board pulled it due to COVID-19’s affect on the community, among other things.
Hanagriff brought the matter up during his report to the parish council.
“Let me begin by saying, I am not against supporting teachers. My wife is a teacher. However, I hate it when teachers are used in this manner,” he said.
“Secondly, I do not believe the school board has done enough on their part to cut expenses, to consolidate in ways that they can.”
“The parish budget will be horrible this fall. So will other entities. Do you see any of us stopping to call for a sales tax increase?” Hanagriff asked.
He said the proposed election for the sales tax increase is on March 20. Mail in ballots will be sent out by the close of business today.
Councilman Craig Mathews also cast his opposition to the sales tax increase.
“I join Mr. Hanagriff. I wholeheartedly oppose this tax that the school board is proposing,” Mathews said.
“Our school board has been derelict at best, in terms of management and operations.”
Early voting begins on March 6, and March 20 is Election Day for the measure.
“I implore all of you to go out and voice your opposition to this sales tax,” Hanagriff said.
“I’m going to speak out against it at every meeting, and I may go to the school board meeting next week to do the same,” he said.
The board’s upcoming tax election comes in the wake of news that they will lose $2.6 million from their share of MFP funds, over the next six months, because the system has lost 445 students. (MFP funds are the formula the state uses to fund public education throughout all of its 64 parishes.)
In other business Wednesday, the council approved $100,000 for the Town of Baldwin to purchase a new fire truck.
And in other matters, the Council learned of County Agent Jimmy Flanagan’s retirement plans. Flanagan joined the LSU AgCenter in 1996, in Iberia Parish. He came to St. Mary Parish soon afterward.
Also, Councilman Jay Ina, who is also principal of Franklin Jr. High, recognized Jessica Randazzo, a nutritionist with the LSU Ag Center, for her work with his school, and her work with other schools in the parish.
“Ms. Randazzo is very helpful and unselfish with her time. She is doing a phenomenal job,” Ina said.
Randazzo replied that her job is easy when you are “working in communities that are ready for change.”