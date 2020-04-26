FRANKLIN — St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff issued an order Friday allowing certain businesses to operate.
Businesses that have not been deemed essential nor have been expressly prohibited to open by the governor’s proclamation can open in St. Mary Parish under certain requirements.
Many of these businesses, which Hanagriff said were businesses that “fall in the middle,” have been in a state of confusion over whether they can stay open or not for several weeks.
The parish president said these businesses may open as long as they:
• The business may only operate with essential employees and have minimal contact with the public while also requiring proper social distancing and promoting voluntary face covering as strongly recommended by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
• The business shall follow the orders contained in the St. Mary Parish press release which provided that they shall be limited to no more than 35 percent of its fire marshal capacity and that all business shall be mandated to use a one person, one buggy policy.
• The 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew is lifted, allowing for all grocery stores, dollar stores, convenience stores, big box stores, mechanic shops, tire stores, auto part stores, hardware stores, golf courses, banks, financial institutions, loan closing agencies, and residential, commercial and public works construction projects to resume its normal operating hours.
Groups congregating or loitering outside of a business or near any business is prohibited, as well.
Hanagriff issued a clarifying statement Friday afternoon clarifying middle business.
“Businesses referred to as the middle are businesses not listed in sections 2 and 3 of Governor John Bel Edwards’ proclamation No. 30 dated March 16, 2020 and in section 4 of Governor John Bel Edwards’ proclamation No. 33 dated March 22, 2020, as well as those that are not deemed an essential business as provided in the CISA guidelines,” according to the statement.
Casinos, video poker establishments, movie theaters, bars, bowling alleys and fitness centers and gyms shall either remain closed or be restricted in their operations.
All restaurants, cafes and coffee shops are not allowed to have any on-premises consumption of food or beverages.
These establishments can continue take out, drive-through and delivery services, and no food or beverages may be consumed on the premises.
All places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to locations with amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, trampoline parks, aquariums, zoos, museums, arcades, fairs, pool halls, children’s play centers, playgrounds, theme parks, any theaters, concert and music halls, adult entertainment venues, racetracks and other similar businesses are still not allowed to open.
All personal care and grooming businesses, including but not limited to, barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons, spas, massage parlors, tattoo parlors and other similar businesses are not included among the businesses that can open.
Finally, all malls are closed with an exception of stores in a mall that have a direct outdoor entrance and exit that provide essential services and products as provided by CISA guidelines.