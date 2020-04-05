FRANKLIN — Additional restrictions are coming to St. Mary Parish as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Parish President David Hanagriff announced Saturday that operating hours and customer capacity of certain stores in St. Mary Parish will be restricted further.
From April 6-30, all grocery stores, dollar stores, convenience stores and pharmacies will be allowed to operate from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and be limited to no more than 35 percent of each location’s fire marshal capacity.
All 24-hour pharmacies will still be allowed to operate after 8 p.m. with drive-thru services only. Convenience stores will also be able to continue to operate fuel service after 8 p.m.
A one buggy/basket policy also will be put into effect for shoppers, according to the parish president.
Golf courses will continue to remain open, but will be restricted to one person per cart or walking only.
“All other businesses shall follow Governor John Bel Edwards’ executive order of April 2 relative to essential business listed as allowed to operate as normal and those businesses required to close or limit operations.,” Hanagriff said.
Businesses not affected include any banks or financial institutions that use their drive-thru operations only. Hanagriff said agencies should do their best to socially distance during the paperwork part of its process for financial institutions.
Residential, commercial and public works construction also will not be affected. However, nonessential personnel should be kept to a minimum or eliminated to help contain the spread.
Restaurants will continue to be allowed to keep takeout curbside and delivery options available. Medical offices will not be affected.