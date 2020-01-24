St. Mary Parish Courthouse evacuated after bomb threat

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Police Department responded to a bomb threat at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse Thursday morning.
According to a prepared statement, the incident occurred at 11:45 a.m., when the FPD received a call of a bomb threat at the courthouse in Franklin.
The FPD contacted officials within the courthouse to advise them of the threat. Personnel with the FPD, Franklin Fire Department and the St. Mary Parish SHeriff’s Office began an evacuation of the courthouse building.
Upon the completion of the evacuation, the building was searched for any suspicious devices by law enforcement officials. In addition, the Chitimacha Tribal Police Department assisted in search efforts by deploying their K-9 bomb dog.
The detectives division of the Franklin Police Department worked throughout to locate and identify the caller. At this time the building has been cleared and the investigation efforts continue into the caller of the bomb threat.