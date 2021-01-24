St. Mary Parish Council to vote on change order to road improvement project

FRANKLIN — The St. Mary Parish Council will vote on a change order for a project slated to improve several roads at Wednesday’s meeting.
The council will vote to issue a change order for concrete roadway improvements to Baxter, Garber, Ford Industrial and Degravelle roads.
The council will also vote on a change order relative to the Harry Williams Memorial Airport pump station rehabilitation project for trash screens.
A resolution for a change order to the asphaltic roadway improvement project within Caffery, Chatsworth and Columbia subdivisions will be voted on as well.
The council will vote to authorize the parish president to execute a certificate of substantial completion on that project as well.
A resolution declaring the intention of the parish council to reduce Fire Protection District No. 6 and create Fire Protection District No. 6A is on the agenda as well.
In new business, the council will discuss and take action relative to the removal of certain members of the Board of Commissioners for Gravity Sub-drainage District No. 1. The members include Harris Soileau and Hillary “Pookie” Acosta.
The meeting takes place 6 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse.