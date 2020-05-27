St. Mary Parish Council to authorize Fairview re-roofing

FRANKLIN — The St. Mary Parish Council will vote to authorize a re-roofing project at the Fairview Treatment Center at Wednesday’s meeting.
The resolution will authorize the parish president to execute a contract with the lowest bidder for the project, which will also include waterproofing and associated work at the treatment center.
The council will also vote to authorize the parish president to execute a contract with Highway Graphics LLC. for a thermoplastic pavement striping project at Irish Bend Road.
In other business, the council will vote to authorize a maintenance agreement for mowing and litter pickup with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Office of Engineering for the 2021 fiscal year.
A resolution for approval to execute a change order with Glenn Lege Construction LLC. relative to 2019 asphaltic concrete roadway improvements in the Four Corners, Ashton and Cypremort Port areas is on the agenda as well.
The council will vote to authorize a certificate of substantial completion for the asphalt project too.
The council is also slated to make several appointments to the Consolidated Gravity Drainage District in Morgan City, fire protection district in Amelia, drainage district in Amelia and Recreation District No. 5 in the Four Corners, Sorrel and Glencoe areas.
The meeting takes place 6 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse.