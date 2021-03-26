FRANKLIN — The St. Mary Parish Council discussed where the allocation of new federal dollars once they are presumably distributed to the governing authority as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Mary Parish Chief Administrative Officer Bo LaGrange said the American Rescue Plan Act will involve approximately $9.5 million being distributed to St. Mary Parish government, but the guidelines for where that money can go has yet to be determined.
“This is kind of unprecedented where the allocations are sent to the counties or municipalities directly, and we’ll have guidance on the acceptable uses of the funds,” LaGrange said. “We’ll be required to report on the U.S. Treasury and how we spent the funds and document that they were used the right way.”
LaGrange said the $9.5 million was the amount recommended to St. Mary Parish, but the U.S. Department of Treasury will be the ultimate authority determining how much money is spent on the parish. Half of the allocation will be required to be remitted within 60 days of the act or whatever the extent practical.
LaGrange said the governing authority typically spends money for grants and submits the expenses for reimbursements.
“This is new for all of us,” he said. “They’re working so we know what we can spent it on here in St. Mary.”
Councilman Craig Mathews said that although the specifications of the plan have not been released by the federal government yet, he hopes that the parish will use the funds on helping the low-income residents and struggling families of St. Mary.
“As it relates to the needs of our citizens, I would hope that once we receive the final guidance that it would be a consensus among this public body that some significant investment should be designated for direct services to our citizens, whether that be in rental assistance for families facing evictions or economic hardship that our households have experienced,” Mathews said.
LaGrange said it was a good point, but also said that the state has programs in place for those services that are administered by organizations like the St. Mary Community Action Agency.
“I’m sure (CAA) is aware of that and hopefully they are helping those citizens,” LaGrange said.
Mathews, who also services as the CEO of SMILE Community Action Agency in Lafayette, Iberia and St. Martin parishes, said that the rollout of those programs has been less than ideal, however.
“We’ve seen the state fail miserably in implementing such a program twice in this pandemic,” Mathews said. “SMILE was a benefactor of that first round of funding that the state was unable to expend. There’s not a whole lot of optimism on the part of human service organizations for the state to adequately handle that.”