St. Mary Parish corrections officer arrested on attempted murder charges

ST. MARY PARISH — A St. Mary Parish corrections officer was arrested early Thursday morning on three counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Treyvon Mikel Burrell, 20, of Patterson, was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. on a warrant from the Thibodaux Police Department in Lafourche Parish. He was charged with three counts of principle to attempted second-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice.
Burrell was transported to the Berwick Jail in St. Mary Parish, where he is being held for future extradition back to Thibodaux.
According to the TPD, Burrell’s name came up during the investigation of an Oct. 13 shooting where two victims were critically injured after being shot multiple times.
Both victims survived their injuries.
Thibodaux Police investigators worked with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office to secure Burrell’s arrest.
Police said other suspects are still under scrutiny. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Burrell has been employed as a corrections deputy at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center since March. His employment was terminated immediately upon his arrest.