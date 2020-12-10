The St. Mary Parish Community Action Agency has announced its holiday schedule for the agency and its Head Start program.
The last day for Head Start staff is Dec. 18. The staff will return on Monday, Jan. 4. The Community Action Agency staff will work full day son Dec. 21 and 22 and a half day from 8 a.m. to1 p.m., on Dec. 23.
The agency will reopen on Dec. 28 through Dec. 30 for normal business hours.
Following Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the agency will return to normal business hours at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4.
For more information or to address any questions or concerns, please call (337) 828-5703.