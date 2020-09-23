FRANKLIN - St. Mary parish will be reopening its bars after the parish has recently met the state mandated requirement of less than 5 percent of the population testing positive for COVID-19.
The requirement set forth by Gov. John Bel Edwards requires a parish have a positivity rate of less than 5 percent for two consecutive weeks. According to a prepared statement, Parish President David Hanagriff said St. Mary Parish will opt-in and allow bars and other Class A general establishments to operate with the guidelines and restrictions set forth in the governor’s proclamation.
However, there will be some requirements to the opening. Bars will have to only offer tableside service and indoor capacity will be limited to 25 percent. Outdoor capacity will be limited to 50 percent and social distancing must be enforced as well, according to a prepared statement.
Bars and other Class AG permit holders must cease alcoholic beverage sales after 11 p.m. and no live music will be allowed. Those under 21 will also be unable to enter the premises.