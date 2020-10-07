FRANKLIN — St. Mary Officials are crossing their fingers and praying that Hurricane Delta weakens to fragment of its forecast strength.
However, Parish President David Hanagriff said Tuesday he could possibly hike up the parish’s hurricane preparations if the storm continues in its present track to make landfall in Vermilion Bay.
“This is a worst case scenario for us — it’s not what we need or want.”
The parish president said he will not make any voluntary evacuation orders until this afternoon, and would possibly make other decisions on Thursday.
Mike Brocato, manager of the St Mary Levee District, said his staff has already begun shoring up loose ends in notable areas where the parish often floods and by Thursday afternoon he hopes to have all of the parish floodgates closed.
Parish OEP Director David Naquin said the storm surge is now his main concern because of a “land falling category 2 or 3 would have the potential to bring a tremendous amount of water, like Hurricane Sally did in the Gulf Shores/Pensacola area.”
“We also need to watch the size of the eye of the storm and how far out the winds will extend from the center. Its size could be a huge problem,” Naquin said.
St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said he also is concerned about the storm surge.
“The westward movement is not what we were looking for. High water will bring water rescues and that’s very dangerous for those in it, as well as our personnel.”
Smith is closing the Sheriff’s office at noon today for non essential personnel.
Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard said he will also decide later today whether to relocate the parish emergency operations to the city fire station.
Sandbag operations will open by 9 a.m. at Caffery Park and at the Peace Memorial in Eastwood.
“Our Public Works Department has been at work cleaning storm drains, and the like for weeks now, since our last storm threat.”
Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly said “don’t wait to prepare, prepare now.”
St. Mary Parish Assistant Schools Superintendent Joe Stadalis said schools will remain open on Thursday, but the schools were already to be closed on Friday and Monday for a pre-planned fall break.