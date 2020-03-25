FRANKLIN — St. Mary Parish officials have issued an emergency declaration following the second found case of a local resident being tested for the COVID-19 virus.
Parish President David Hanagriff said the parish received notification of its second positive case Tuesday. An emergency declaration was signed Tuesday as another step to allow St. Mary residents to receive resources needed to combat the situation.
“I am asking the citizens of St. Mary Parish to continue to adhere to the guidance set forth by the governor’s stay at home order and to continue to practice social distancing and self-monitoring yourself and family for the symptoms of COVID-19,” Hanagriff said. “I urge the public to stay calm and fight the spread of COVID-19. We will get through this together.”
The city of Franklin also issued an emergency declaration shortly after parish government’s announcement.
Mayor Eugene Foulcard declared a state of emergency for the city Tuesday afternoon, and added that the anticipated impact date is expected to last until April 16.