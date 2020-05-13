Graduation dates in St. Mary Parish have been set following Gov. John Bel Edwards’ announcement of Phase One for the state COVID-19 pandemic.
A prepared statement from St. Mary Parish said that graduation ceremonies have been established in accordance with newly released COVID-19 guidelines announced this week. All graduation ceremonies will be held outside at the school’s football stadiums in St. Mary Parish, and will include appropriate social distancing measures with limitations on the number and placement of attendees.
The ceremony dates were communicated to members of the 2020 senior class and parents Tuesday in an effort to avoid scheduling conflicts and offer ample notification for travel considerations, according to the statement.
St. Mary Parish graduation ceremonies will be held as follows:
• Friday, May 22: Centerville High School at 6 p.m.
• Thursday, May 28: Berwick High School at 7 p.m.
• Thursday, May 28: West St. Mary High School at 7 p.m.
• Friday, May 29: Franklin High School at 6:30 p.m.
• Friday, May 29: Morgan City High School at 6:30 p.m.
• Saturday, May 30: Patterson High School at 10 a.m.