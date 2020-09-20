St. Mary Fire Protection District 5 to be smaller, new district to be set up

FRANKLIN — The St. Mary Parish Council will vote to reduce the territory of Fire Protection District No. 5 at Wednesday’s meeting, as well as create another fire protection district.
Fire Protection District No. 5, located in Franklin, will be reduced and redefined if the resolution is approved. The resolution all stipulates that due notice of the proposed reduction and all appropriate hearings related to the issue be carried out as well.
Along with the reduction, the creation of Fire Protection District No. 5A will be created in a separate resolution, also with proper public notices and hearings.
The council will also vote for canvassing the returns and declaring the results of the special election held on Aug. 15 in St. Mary Parish for a special tax that supports the parish’s library system.
The council will vote to give the parish president authority to sign off on an asphalt roadway improvements project for Charenton and Baldwin, as well as a resolution to establish the cost per ton for the disposal of solid waste delivered and accepted by the parish.
The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse.